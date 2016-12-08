BU TweetCreep: Dec. 1 – 8

Gosh dangit kiddos its hecking finals season and I’m seeing a butt-ton of frowning faces in COM wayyyy past closing time. Don’t worry though, I’m not here to tell you to get to work. That paper can wait ten minutes, or three days, who cares! Honestly though, why pontificate for 15 pages when you can say what you need to say in like two pages tops? You deserve a break! Go read a book for pleasure or something like that. Get coffee with a friend you’ve lost touch with. Take a long walk. Inflate a balloon, idk I’m no relaxation expert. I did just discover bitmojis though. So that’s fun!

Here are some beautiful distractions for your stress-soaked brains

NPR’s year in music: Calming voices, emotional tunes, and NPR so people know you’re smart.

Step. Away. From. The. Facebook. Quizzes.

The Nib’s Goofy/silly/heartbreaking political cartoon collection brightens my inbox every morn.

Within the Wires: An incredible puzzle of a podcast disguised as relaxation tapes.

GQ’s delightful profile of Tom Ford.

Imagine waking up in a dumpster with no idea who you are (seriously though, not like drunk Allston dumpster naps. We’ve all done that one, right?)

Let’s keep that study break going with some tweets!

JUST IN:@NickBonino garden gnomes (aka boni-gnomes)! We'll be giving them away to the first 3500 guests at the BU vs Yale game on 12/13. pic.twitter.com/TnggrKtYhx — Agganis Arena (@AgganisArena) December 6, 2016

This is a lot. Do people even really use garden gnomes anymore? Are gardens still a thing? And hold on, the first 3,500 people get them for free???? That’s like the entire population of Warren Towers times two. Omg, imagine if there was a second Warren entirely populated by these Boni-gnomes. Someone make a parody Twitter for that, please.

Three research-backed ways to halt holiday weight gain, from nutritionist & @BUSargent prof @joansalgeblake: https://t.co/Jyi2ek6rVy — BU Experts (@BUexperts) December 5, 2016

Here are three not-research-backed ways: 1) After every meal, lay on the floor and squeeze your stomach while whispering “be thinner” into the carpet. 2) For every dish you eat, count your forkfuls and then eat an invisible meal with the same amount of movements to build up arm strength and burn cals FAST. 3) Sleep so much you don’t have time to eat. Then wake up and shove many Oreos into your face. Return to your dreams.

I don’t like this.

What other schools have a dining account that's *this* official? Congrats to the newly verified @BUDiningService! #ProudToBU pic.twitter.com/ambTv4u8aP — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) December 5, 2016

WOAH!! Congrats @BUDiningService! The longtime star of #Tweetcreep has finally been recognized for the brilliant commentary the BU community demands. Thanks for keeping us giggling buds!

@paco_aq @deanelmore Hi! I have emailed you again. Can you please email me back? Thank you! — BU Dean of Students (@BU_FYI) December 5, 2016

This is upsetting. @BU_FYI, you’re getting ghosted friend-o! It stinks but it’s just the way things go nowadays. Passive aggressive is the new “I’ve outgrown you.”

Come meet our furry friends! Make your therapy dog appointment today at mugardogs@gmail.com. pic.twitter.com/3VhP832hMp — Mugar Library (@MugarLib) December 7, 2016

I will not lie to you folks. I thought this said murderdogs@gmail.com.

HEY DON’T GET MAD AT ME I KNOW IT’S TERRIBLE BUT IT’S WHAT I SAW! Geez. Lay off.

Also – anyone want to come with me?

Tonight @BUHillel's annual Latkepalooza returns complete with #Hannukah decorations, games, snacks & all-you-can-eat latkes from 6-8! pic.twitter.com/IKuSTd7mQj — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) December 1, 2016

:Sigh: I miss latkepalooza.

That’s it for me this week pals! I love you, I know you’re studying but don’t forget to sleep!