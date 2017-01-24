Photo Story: Boston Women’s March for America

An estimated 200,000 protesters gathered in the Common on Saturday, Jan. 21, joining the millions around the world marching for women’s rights and against the Trump administration. Marches were held in all 50 states and on every continent, including Antarctica. Boston’s march featured speakers including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Martin Walsh.

“This gathering is a chance for us to come together to make clear that we believe in basic dignity, respect, and equal rights for every person in this country, and that we are committed to fighting back against bigotry in all its forms,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a press release.

The protest remained peaceful and reflected a feeling of community and solidarity among the crowd.