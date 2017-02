Super Bowl LI was a wild and historic ride. From a 21-3 lead over the Patriots at the end of the first half, to the first ever overtime, fans of both teams were feeling the pressure until the Patriots snagged a win at 34-28. At the GSU Watch Party in the Metcalf ballroom Sunday, (mostly) Patriots fans anxiously watched and waited for their team to Do Their Job. Live their emotions vicariously here.

Photos by Carolyn Komatsoulis and Franchesca Viaud.