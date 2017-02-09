BU TweetCreep Feb. 3 – 9

HAPPY SNOW DAY SNEETCHES!!!

Snow time like the present for a GOOOODDDD Tweetcreep!

This week was weird and sports-y. Brady was around for that parade the other day but I couldn’t make it on account of I was smushed by all of that oddly heavy ice/slush/snow. Also I didn’t see ANY of y’all at #truckday! You missed all the Sox equipment being loaded up! Lame. Sad.

What else? We got DeVocalypse, Sessions, Nordstrom, “nevertheless, she persisted,” spicy Melissa McCarthy and this:

Some random treats for your cuddly day:

Mailman preparedness test

Searching for a lost viking ship

Alex Jones is a human

Coretta Scott King’s full 1986 testimony on Sessions.

This American Carnage

******TWEET****TWEET******TWEET******

.@MarcAnthony's show broke the record for our biggest concert to date! Please be sure to allow extra time for travel to the arena on Friday. — Agganis Arena (@AgganisArena) February 8, 2017

Please, Lord, don’t let this be true. Hasn’t The Cure played there? And Obama? Would he count as a Barack concert? HAHAHAHAHAHA. Geez. Marc Anthony has the most number-one albums on the Billboard “Tropical Albums” year-end charts.

SCAM ALERT !!!!! Adele is NOT doing an impromptu performance at Quincy T station. Do not show up for Adele. Help us spread the word. #FAKE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 13, 2016

Remember when this was the only #fakenews around? Me too. I miss Adele.

Backstreet is back TONIGHT at spin! Happening NOW in Fitrec L138! — Boston U Cycling (@BUCycling) February 8, 2017

OH YEAH HERE WE GO THIS IS IT! Lets ~spin~ to some classics like: “show me the meaning of being lonely,” or “drowning,” or “incomplete,” or “crawling back to you,” or “inconsolable,” or “everything is terrible and my body and heart hurt all the time, please someone make the pain stop.”

I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING! THIS IS BIKE SWEAT!

Are you funny? Are you a celebrated class clown? Apply to be this year's BU Funniest by March 3rd! https://t.co/o6cLvrzkJC — BU StudentActivities (@saoBU) February 7, 2017

Let’s stop celebrating humor. Where has humor ever gotten us? Maybe instead of BU’s Funniest we should have “BU’s Most Competent,” or “BU’s Most Accommodating T Rider.” Seriously dude, get up out of that seat, an elderly pregnant woman with crutches is trying to exist.

Mmm I wonder what this candle would smell like…

We've got Mulligatawny, Escarole, Hearty Vegetable, rst Garlic & Egg Drop for those "not a fan of the bean". In the GSU today. #GSUSoups pic.twitter.com/brkADau9GF — BU Dining Services (@BUDiningService) February 7, 2017

#PunchASoupNazi

Okie dokes artichokes that’s it! Byeeeeeeeeee!