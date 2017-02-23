BU TweetCreep Feb. 17-23

It’s midterm season Lordes and lads and ladies. I’m personally celebrating by pretending it’s not happening and instead attempting to slowly suffocate myself in other extraneous responsibilities! I made latkes!

Here’s the Creep though:

Monday was **Presidents’ Day** which meant sleeping in and goofing off for us and Twitter war for the Associated Press and Merriam-Webster.

Then Tuesday was a Monday schedule but my Tuesday class was cancelled SO I GOT ANOTHER DAY TO SLEEP IN. If you also got another day to sleep in, feel free to tweet that @carlysitrin #IAlsoHadAnotherDayToSleepIn #pillow.

Also it was hyper nice out this week which meant everyone was serving some pavement-pounding flip flops and Comm Ave cargo shorts realness.

In grown-up news:

7. New. PLANETS. Also this Uproxx article is basically just TweetCreep space edition. Does anyone have a contact there I could pass my resume along to? [Psst, if anyone gets my contact joke pls come to my home and kidnap me and take me on a cruise to the Bermuda triangle.]

Our president, Coco Montrese-impersonator-in-chief, snatched back protections for trans students.

And the Washington Post got a SICK new tagline. If TweetCreep had a motto it would be

TweetCreep: The Stream of Consciousness Newsletter No One Asked For But 4 People Enjoy

YAY TIME 2 TWEET!!!

Our @UDInc84 team did an amazing job this week! In short, they made website suggestions, researched recruitment videos and created SM posts. pic.twitter.com/YnmQDZYlU8 — PRLab (@PRLab_BU) February 22, 2017

So they went on the internet? Look I can do it too: here’s a website suggestion, less text more MySpace profile songs. Idk what an SM post is. But I could probably Google it. Gotta heart the worldwide web!

SMITH: Don’t be afraid to travel with friends https://t.co/Zt8Tjvs9KY pic.twitter.com/pfxTVzbg8r — The Daily Free Press (@dailyfreepress) February 22, 2017

I know, I know it’s scary. It’s like “ahh my friends are so weird” but honestly you have to give them a chance! And I know what you’re thinking: “My friends are all so mega tall and thin they make me look bad” blah blah blah repeat after me: you. are. beautiful. You can’t let irrational self-consciousness stand in the way of your god-given right to travel! Don’t even try to make those excuses you always make, like “going through airport security takes so long because my friends are faceless men in suits and their back tentacles always get caught in the X-ray machine.” Just put those thoughts out of your head already! Don’t be afraid to travel with your friends!

A @BU_CAS professor takes a deeper look at our furry tree climbing friends. https://t.co/jzrVpPvBck pic.twitter.com/zgoMmJCfav — BU Alumni (@bualumni) February 22, 2017

Omg look at his tiny lil professor hands! Does he hold tiny lil pens in those hands to grade tiny lil midterms? Does he have a tiny lil coat with tiny lil elbow patches? I LOVE SQUIRREL PROFESSOR!!!!

It would be great if people who live in a "Massachusetts bubble" visit inter-cities like Detroit to see what it's like – Dean O'Rourke — BU Questrom (@BUQuestrom) February 21, 2017

What? Like a field trip to the zoo? I get what he’s going for but, honestly oof. Rethink that phrasing bud.

#ReadThis: What to do when it sounds like people at your new gig work long hours: https://t.co/zWbHeoXLem — BU CCD (@BU_CCD) February 21, 2017

What to do when it sounds like people at your new job–where you are lucky to have been hired right out of school–spend all day completing important tasks for which they are paid. #TerrierTips for new employees who want to sleep in, leave early, and GET. THAT. BANK! Why work when you can sit in bed, watch Youtube videos and decay!?

Okay an old guy in a coat is on his way. https://t.co/yc4IncHyl1 — BU Dining Services (@BUDiningService) February 21, 2017

Thank. God.

It's never too early to start thinking about summer! Kids will love our Dance Arts Camp https://t.co/0vJUL0ClSl @BostonParents #bostonmoms — BU Dance Program (@BUDanceProgram) February 22, 2017

Wow, that’s a real A to C jump there. “The weather’s getting warmer and you know what that means…pregnancy!” Summer -> heat -> less clothes -> hookups -> babies -> Dance Arts Camp!

IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY TO THINK ABOUT CHILDCARE!!!!!! NOT EVEN IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY A CHILD!!!

Just breathe! Learn some tips to relax and unwind at this upcoming stress reduction workshop. pic.twitter.com/3bkMpjc763 — BU CGS (@BUCGS) February 20, 2017

Geez, I’ve been doing this stress relief thing all wrong. I’ve been holding my breath until I pass out and wake up in a storage bin in the corner of my room close enough to the radiator that my hair gets singed. Stress is bad. Gotta breathe!

"london-2012-olympic-games-day-by-day-schedule.pdf" is a weaponized pdf currently circulating the world's email. Be careful. Be updated. — Boston University (@BUInfoSec) June 28, 2012

If an interviewer asks if you have a bank account as part of the interview, they are trying to hire you as a money mule, just walk away. — Boston University (@BUInfoSec) March 1, 2011

Your gift this week Creeps, some nuggets of wisdom from BU IT of the past. 2011 and 2012 was an era full of money mules and weaponized pdfs. Sigh. I wish someone would hire me as a money mule. Or as anything. I need a job.

That’s it. That’s my everything. Love you. Bye!