BU TweetCreep: Feb. 24-Mar. 3

0 Comment

Special Friday tweet treat everybody!!! Much has happened since we last blogged: Oscar shake ups, 60 degree days, Sessions recusals, I bought a monthly T pass and promptly misplaced it!

Campus has mostly emptied out for #sprangbreak and those who remain are the shadowed husks of humans in Mugar trying to cram for midterms. If you’re going (or already left) somewhere great send me a postcard! You know where I live. 700 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.

 

Here are some trinkets to check out while your flight’s delayed:

Trump writes an SNL episode

The real American Idiot

Lorde’s new banger

AND DJOODI!!!!

 

 

Now to tweets!

 

Figures. BUS 2016 is just a flaming nightmare full of celebrity ghosts.

 

EVACUATE THE APP THEY FOUND US!!!! Grab your filters and bitmojis and head over to Slack! WE CAN STILL HAVE SLACK!!! Should I do SlackCreep? Like for SlackCreep, comment for XangaCreep.

 

Some things I wish I knew:

Where my monthly T pass is.

Whether or not I’ll need a calculator on my econ final.

Why not everyone is going to be “happy” at lunch.

Speed to Trader Joes vs quality of the convenience store eggs right down the street.

Time management: Ditch it.

Man…be the “zoo” manager. Keep those animals in line.

BREAKING: TWEETCREEP VOTED BEST FAKE NEWS BY EVERYONE AT BU!!!

NEWS * INFORMATION * NEWS * INFORMATION * NEWS * INFORMATION *

BOSTON + UNIVERSITY + BlOoD + SACRIFICE + NIGHTMARES + LIFESTYLE

Strategic partnership between TWEETS AND CREEPING.

Students rave, “TweetCreep is the reason I transferred to BU.” -Student, 21, CAS ’13

“TweetCreep protected be from this benign tumor when no one else could.” -Student, 17, COM ’04

“Oh hey, is this a monthly T pass on the ground? Must be my lucky day!” -Evil Student Who I Hate, 19, SMG ’25

 

 

God this is making me anxious. Does he just do that forever? I don’t get Gifs.

Not technically BU-related but this is my favorite image on the internet.

 

 

THAT’S ALL VACATION FOLKS!!!! HAVE NICE WEEKENDS AND MAKE SWEET MEMORIES!!!

 

