BU TweetCreep: Feb. 24-Mar. 3

Special Friday tweet treat everybody!!! Much has happened since we last blogged: Oscar shake ups, 60 degree days, Sessions recusals, I bought a monthly T pass and promptly misplaced it!

Campus has mostly emptied out for #sprangbreak and those who remain are the shadowed husks of humans in Mugar trying to cram for midterms. If you’re going (or already left) somewhere great send me a postcard! You know where I live. 700 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.

Here are some trinkets to check out while your flight’s delayed:

Trump writes an SNL episode

The real American Idiot

Lorde’s new banger

AND DJOODI!!!!

Now to tweets!

BUS 2019 is running late. — BU Shuttle (@BUShuttle) February 24, 2017

Figures. BUS 2016 is just a flaming nightmare full of celebrity ghosts.

Snapchat is growing thanks to older Americans, while millennial usage declines: https://t.co/VRJFqRf22s pic.twitter.com/6IbEVlj0od — Adweek (@Adweek) February 28, 2017

EVACUATE THE APP THEY FOUND US!!!! Grab your filters and bitmojis and head over to Slack! WE CAN STILL HAVE SLACK!!! Should I do SlackCreep? Like for SlackCreep, comment for XangaCreep.

Thanks @productschool for having us tonight! pic.twitter.com/mqUkWLa0Ew — Media Ventures at BU (@BUmediaventures) February 23, 2017

Some things I wish I knew:

Where my monthly T pass is.

Whether or not I’ll need a calculator on my econ final.

Why not everyone is going to be “happy” at lunch.

Speed to Trader Joes vs quality of the convenience store eggs right down the street.

Time management: Ditch it.

Man…be the “zoo” manager. Keep those animals in line.

Big Data and AI are trying to help with the #FakeNews situation. #bigdata #ai https://t.co/y8xF9Ydjqa — Emerging Media at BU (@EMSatBU) March 1, 2017

BREAKING: TWEETCREEP VOTED BEST FAKE NEWS BY EVERYONE AT BU!!!

NEWS * INFORMATION * NEWS * INFORMATION * NEWS * INFORMATION *

BOSTON + UNIVERSITY + BlOoD + SACRIFICE + NIGHTMARES + LIFESTYLE

Strategic partnership between TWEETS AND CREEPING.

Students rave, “TweetCreep is the reason I transferred to BU.” -Student, 21, CAS ’13

“TweetCreep protected be from this benign tumor when no one else could.” -Student, 17, COM ’04

“Oh hey, is this a monthly T pass on the ground? Must be my lucky day!” -Evil Student Who I Hate, 19, SMG ’25

Despite the 21+ inches of snow this month, February 2017 will go down as one of Boston's warmest. Scenes from a 75° day on campus: pic.twitter.com/BHM03i6Fkr — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) March 2, 2017

God this is making me anxious. Does he just do that forever? I don’t get Gifs.

Tonight we celebrated the 173rd Anniversary of the Dominican Republic — que viva la República Dominicana. pic.twitter.com/KhmmPh2yDe — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 26, 2017

Not technically BU-related but this is my favorite image on the internet.

THAT’S ALL VACATION FOLKS!!!! HAVE NICE WEEKENDS AND MAKE SWEET MEMORIES!!!