Thousands of people showed up to the streets of South Boston on March 19th to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The parade, although shorter than usual due to snow, was still lively. Musicians played, horses trotted, and bystanders rushed out into the route to pet Irish Setters. By the end, the ground was littered with candy and necklaces that had been thrown to the crowd by various companies.

Although many locals watched, there were plenty of marching bands from different states, including Pennsylvania and Colorado. Various local politicians and candidates showed up, including Mayor Marty Walsh who re-agreed to appear after OUTVETS was included in the parade. Overall, it was a very energetic parade that included a diverse array of participants.