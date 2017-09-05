The Quad’s Guide to Boston: Culture
Best Scenic Views
- The Arnold Arboretum
- The Longfellow bridge
- The 26th floor of StuVi 2
- The 18th floor of StuVi 1
- The 9th floor of Kilachand
- The skywalk observatory
- The water and path near UMass Boston
- Fan Pier Park
- Acorn St.
For when you miss your dogs
Movies
Old Fashioned Fun
Activism
Uniquely and Extra Boston/BU stuff
- Boston Common
- The Esplanade
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- BU Student Government Dances
- Super Bowl Watch Parties (when the pats are in)
- Red Sox/Bruins/Celtics/Beanpot/Hockey East games
- The Greenhouse on top of the CAS building
- Post Office Square
- Christopher Columbus Park
Culture
- The Maparrium
- The museum of science college night
- The MFA college night
- The ICA college night
- JFK Museum