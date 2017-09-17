Photo Story: Boston DACA Rally

The chants of “Sí se puede” and “Un pueblo unido, jamás será vencido” were yelled in Spanish and echoed in English outside the Massachusetts State House yesterday as several hundred people gathered to protest the repeal of Deffered Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). One focus of the rally was undocumented immigrants and their relation to other issues in society such as education, prisons, and workers rights. Many spoke about protecting all undocumented immigrants, workers rights including $15 an hour minimum wages, and getting rid of Christopher Columbus day, among other things.

“One, immediate and permanent legal residence and a pathway to citizenship for all migrants who live here. Immediately,” said John Harris, an organizer of the march, listing off the Boston May Day Coalition’s demands. “Drivers license for all undocumented Massachusetts residents. Stop detentions and deportations of undocumented minors. End the raids and release all detainees being held on immigration charges.”

Organized by the Boston May Day Coalition and cosponsored by a variety of different organizations, including the Boston Socialist Party and Cosecha, an immigrants’ rights movement, the event began with a rally with a series of speakers and ended with a march to the JFK Federal Building where more people spoke.

Along with representatives from some of these groups, Boston City Councilor and 2018 Mayoral candidate Tito Jackson spoke, urging the crowd to vote for him and responding personally to Donald Trump. The high energy rally attracted few counter protesters and was peaceful.