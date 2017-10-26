The Quad’s Halloween Horror Guide

Are you dying to see a good scary movie this Halloween season? Don’t despair! This guide has you covered for all the horror movies you could ever desire to see, whether it’s via streaming in your dorm or having a night out at the cinema:

First of all, the best of horror on Netflix for when you’re too comfortable (or too scared) to leave your dorm:

“Hellraiser” (1987): In this body horror classic, a man is killed by three S&M demons, but he comes back as an undead corpse. Now he must convince his ex-mistress to bring him fresh blood so that he can restore his body.

“Raw” (2016): After having tasted meat for the first time as part of a hazing ritual at her veterinary school, Justine, a life-long vegetarian, develops an uncanny appetite for raw meat. Note: not for the weak of stomach!

“The Babadook” (2014): Raising her hyperactive son has always been a nerve-wracking challenge for this single mom. But when a creepy children’s book monster takes on a life of its own, she must fight both the monster as well as an urge to murder. You won’t be able to sleep with the lights off!

“It Follows” (2014): Bad news for y’all: monsters can now be transmitted by sex. Jay learns this the hard way, for after having had sex, she’s being followed by a nightmarish creature, which has the sole aim of killing her. It never rests, it never stops walking, it never stops following.

“Sleepy Hollow” (1999): Detective Ichabod Crane is summoned to the remote and creepy village of Sleepy Hollow to learn what’s behind the case of the Headless Rider. Who is the killer decapitating his victims before he disappears again in the mists of the moors?

If you’re more interested in the old, the independent and the weird, check out Kanopy.com, the film database that BU students have access to via BU Libraries.

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920): This is the very first horror film ever made and it will still give you nightmares! There are some mysterious and horrible murders happening in this Kafkaesque German village. Could it be connected to the annual fair and the hypnotist’s sleepwalker Cesare?

“Nosferatu” (1922): The oldest and most terrifying Dracula movie to date! Little did the real estate agent know what horrors he would unleash in his hometown when he goes to visit Count Orlock in the remote wilds of Transylvania.

“Eraserhead” (1977): David Lynch’s masterpiece takes place in an industrialized and dystopian city where a man’s girlfriend gives birth to a deformed baby. Its incessant crying slowly but surely drives the father insane.

“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (2014): In Bad City, a girl likes to stalk the streets by night and feed on the unwary and defenseless. But this changes when she meets a boy she likes beyond his blood. Iranian vampires for the win!

“A Tale of Two Sisters” (2003): Family and ghosts and horror! Two sisters come back from a mental institution to discover that their house is haunted. To make matters worse, there are some dark secrets in their family history just waiting to be discovered.

For the newest horror flicks on the big screen, AMC and Regal Cinemas have your back:

“It” (2017) A group of children band together in order to find out who – or what – is killing off kids in their hometown. A creepy clown is just the surface of what they’re about to experience. If you haven’t seen “It” yet, see “It” now!

“Happy Death Day” (2017) A college student is murdered but awakes again the morning before her murder. She is caught in a loop, and her only hope to ever escape the vicious cycle is to find out who her killer is and escape being killed.

“Jigsaw” (2017) Have you ever wondered about what happened to Jigsaw, the psychopath who orchestrated the torture games in the “Saw” series? Evidence suggests that he’s back in town, so now you can find out (and be grossed out too). Opens on Oct. 28.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) Horror meets sci-fi meets glam rock! AMC shows this brilliant, fantastic, and hilarious cult classic musical on the big screen while a theater group reenacts it in front of the screen, just like when it first came out! Do yourself a favor and watch it; you won’t regret this helluva crazy fun spectacle!

The independent cinema Coolidge Corner Theater does a spooky and weird run up to Halloween!

Every Friday and Saturday Coolidge Corner Theater has midnight screenings of underappreciated gems and horror classics. This year the program includes, among many other movies, “The Monster Squad” and “Black Sunday” with “Pet Sematary” on Halloween itself.

The real feast, however, is on Oct. 28. After coming back from partying, you should go to their Halloween Horror Marathon, which starts at midnight! So far two of the seven films include “Night of the Living Dead” and “Zombie!” while the others remain a mystery. But the staff of Coolidge promises “twelve hours of zombies, demons, monsters, and more all on 35mm film.” Satan bless Coolidge Corner Theater.

For the full program and show times check out coolidge.org.

Another independent cinema, Somerville Theater, is giving Coolidge Corner Theater a run for its money this Halloween.

Following the spirit of Halloween, Somerville Theater shows many classic horror movies as well as modern classic horror movies all throughout October. On Friday, Oct. 27, they are screening a double feature of “Frankenstein” and “Bride of Frankenstein”, and to make things even better, they are shown in 35mm. On Halloween, they are showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a theater group reenacting the scary and crazy cult classic in front of the screen. So go out and treat yourself this Halloween!

For the full program and show times check out somervilletheater.com.