Museum of Science Opens Mirror Maze

The Museum of Science opened a new interactive exhibit, the Mirror Maze, on Feb. 4th. Visitors are encouraged to get lost in the glow and contemplate nature’s tendency toward infinite mathematical patterning.
Visitors mingle in the maze.
Seemingly endless paths pop up and deceive visitors.
Although it looks infinite, the mirror maze is full of enclosed spaces and cornered twists and turns.
Even if visitors are far away from other people, they can appear nearby. Sound is more reliable than sight in the maze.