Best Events for Those Spending Spring Break in Boston

We did it, Terriers. We finally made it to spring break. Take a deep breath and get ready for nine glorious days before school comes knocking again. For those staying in Boston, spring break is the perfect opportunity to fully burst the BU bubble and experience everything the city has to offer.

Whether each day since the start of spring semester has felt like an excruciatingly long build-up to this moment, or whether you feel like you hurtled into spring break faster than you were ready for, we’re here.

Music

Boston Symphony Orchestra

A staple of the Boston music scene, the Boston Symphony Orchestra offers the perfect opportunity to get dressed up, go to a fancy theater, and experience classic music the way it was intended. With multiple concerts a week, there are plenty of opportunities throughout spring break to attend the BSO. To sweeten the deal, BU students have the opportunity to get a BSO College Card, offering free admission to all concerts and events. Learn more about how to get a card here and explore all upcoming events BSO here.

Blue Man Group

What could be more entertaining than watching three bald men covered in electric blue paint bang on makeshift instruments, combining art, technology, music, and a whole lot of whimsy? What could be better than discounts to see their upcoming shows? This iconic alternative music group will make their way back to Boston just in time for break, with six shows in the week and more throughout the month of March. With a valid student ID, pre-paid tickets can be purchased for just $35. Learn more about the student discount and purchase tickets here.

Live Concerts

For fans of live music, Boston offers a plethora of locations to see a wide variety of performers. And, with its central location in Kenmore, a lot of these venues aren’t far from BU’s campus. House of Blues in Fenway and Paradise Rock Club in West are two such venues, both with concerts and events throughout break.

Arts and Theater

Shit-Faced Shakespeare

Combining the glories of famous literature with the glories of copious amounts of alcohol, the productions of Shit-Faced Shakespeare present the version of the plays you wish you had been forced to read in high school. The hilarious troupe brings a humorous slant to the Bard’s dramatic creations, adding a modern twist to the classics. Currently, two shows are running: The Taming of the Shrew, with shows every weekend, and Romeo and Juliet on Sunday nights.

Beyoncé Experience at the Museum of Science

Calling all proud members of the BeyHive! I bet a mashup of the Queen’s music with images of outer space and our universe is something you never knew you needed in your life, but the Museum of Science planetarium is here to deliver anyways. A full-sensory experience, the planetarium pairs a soundtrack of Beyoncé’s most iconic songs with breathtaking visuals. Shows run every Friday and Saturday night. Get your tickets here.

Museum of Fine Arts

Thanks to the BU Arts Initiative, all students have free access to the Museum of Fine Arts. Just show your Terrier ID at the front desk, and you can spend this week exploring the works of the MFA. Notable exhibits currently include Monuments to Us, a collection of works seeking to tell the stories of particularly marginalized groups in society, including women, people of color, immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ community and Infinite Dimensions, showcasing the puzzling prints and illusions of the famous Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher.

Culture and Exploration

Chinese New Year Celebration

Though Chinese New Year took place a few weeks ago, the Boston community isn’t done celebrating just yet. On the last day of break, Sunday, Mar. 11, Harvard Square will be flooded with the colors, smells, and sounds of China with a celebration of the Year of the Dog. The itinerary for the festival includes food, music, and art, kicking off with a traditional lion dance. Learn more about the festivities here.

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure

Ever watch the Amazing Race on television and think, “I could do that”? Well, now is your chance to prove it. A self-guided race through the city, this scavenger hunt allows you to traipse through new parts of Boston, solving clues and learning about the history of the city along the way. Learn more about the scavenger hunt and sign up for your personal quest here.

Winter Sports

Outdoor Ice Skating

Despite the fact that we’re (hopefully) on the other side of the bitterly cold winter days, the end of outdoor ice skating season is still a few weeks away. The Boston Common Frog Pond and Kendall Square both have rinks planning to remain open until mid-March, making spring break the perfect time to enjoy the tail end of the winter sport. Don a hat and mittens, grab a thermos of hot chocolate, and have your own Winter Olympics moment.

Hockey East Tournament

On the heels of a win and a draw against the University of Vermont last weekend earning Coach Quinn his 100th win at the head of the Terrier squad and seeing the return of U.S. Olympian Jordan Greenway, the BU Men’s Hockey team turns its attention to the Hockey East Quarterfinals. Taking place in Agganis Arena from Mar. 9-11, the Terriers will square off against the University of Connecticut Huskies. Last time BU faced UConn, the team took a hard-fought 5-4 loss in overtime. The Terriers hope to earn their place in the Hockey East Finals later in the month. For BU fans not back from break in time for puck drop, the games will also be streamed online. Recap the Terrier season so far and live-stream the games here.