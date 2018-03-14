BU Students “Walk Out for Action”

BU students rallied at Marsh Plaza to honor the 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and express frustration and sadness about school shootings.

Thousands of students walked out of schools today to call for change to current gun control laws in the wake of a school shooting in Florida on Valentine’s Day last month. A march for gun control is planned for Mar. 24th.

“This BU walkout is centered around building a space for those who might not be capable of making it out to the March for Our Lives movement,” said organizer Shawna James.

They also read the names of victims.